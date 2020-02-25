Editor: In his Feb. 22 letter, Michael Pacer is lying when he says former CIA Director John Brennan was a card-carrying member of the Communist Party. Nor is there any factual foundation to the oft-repeated rumor that Brennan converted to Islam.
The use of rumors, lies, and fear-mongering rhetoric to target specific groups and individuals are the stock in trade of political propaganda.
During the cold war, U.S. Senator Joe McCarthy inflamed the American public’s fear of Communism and used the power of his office to go after those supposedly intent on subverting our government and way of life. As a result of his investigations and despite a lack of proof more than 2000 government workers were fired. His actions undermined America foreign policy during the cold war with the Soviets. President Truman in 1950 referred to McCarthy as “the greatest asset that the Kremlin has.”
McCarthy was successful largely because he was a master showman and understood how to manipulate the media of the day.
One difference though; McCarthy did not have the internet and social media. These have proven to be powerful tools for dissemination of political propaganda, rumors and lies, both domestic and foreign.
McCarthy was successful as well, because Americans allowed him to exploit their fears. Today, that is even easier to do. Each of us must guard against allowing our fears to be exploited. We must take a personal responsibility in not — knowingly or unknowingly — spreading the lies and rumors political propagandists’ use.
Carolyn Blackmore,
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
It is important to remember that Tailgunner Joe McCarthy was brought down 66 years ago when Edward R. Murrow performed one of the most famous acts of journalistic evisceration in American television history.
McCarthy had come after Murrow with his usual crap: unsubstantiated accusations. Murrow decided to do what his platform allowed: respond. In reasonable tones Murrow embodied everything McCarthy was not, he was calm, reasonable, and rational. Murrow responded to allegations with concrete, provable facts and never once stooped to insults or mud-slinging. Any allegations he made were backed up with facts.
And most famous of Murrows quotes is, “Senator, have You No Sense of Decency?"
With the daily clown show we face today we should all be like Edward R. Murrow.
And lest you forget in 2007 the bridge dwelling troll Ann Coulter in one of her books called McCarthyism a liberal myth and labeled Joe McCarthy a hero.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.