Editor: The Arizona State Legislature is in session. It is time to watch out for the usual slew of proposed bills attacking public education in our State.
Like three that were recently in committee need to be shot down. Senate bill SB1108 would cut the property taxes that fund public schools nearly in half.
Senate Bill SB1273 would expand the use of School Tuition Organization (STO) tax credit vouchers to cover things like extracurricular activities, band uniforms, lab materials, and out-of-state school trips.
Senate bill SB1452 also expands ways voucher money can be used. It would levy new taxes and siphon hundreds of millions of dollars every year from our public schools. Plus, it would expand eligibility for use of ESA vouchers to two-thirds of the schoolkids in Arizona.
Clearly, some of those representing us in government have forgotten that the intent of the ESA program was to help special needs kids, not fund private education for all using our tax dollars.
Let Senator Borrelli — sborrelli@azleg.gov and 602-926-5051 — know you oppose these expansions on use of ESA vouchers in Arizona and on all legislation that would cut the tax revenues needed to support our public schools.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
