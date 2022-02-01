Editor: About Sunday’s “Is voting a right or a privilege?” column by Today’s News-Herald publisher Rich Macke: Whether a right or a privilege, there are provisions in our US Constitution against states interfering with the ability to vote. Arizona’s Constitution specifies “no power, civil or military, shall at any time interfere to prevent the free exercise of the right of suffrage.”
The Right to Vote Act, which applies only to federal elections, will make voting and registration of voters easier. It includes requirements to make elections more secure; after-election audits; measures on early voting; early voting locations; and mail-in voting. The act mandates paper ballots as the official election record and makes Election Day a national holiday. There is, among many, a very real concern that the strides in making American elections more democratic — significantly advanced under the 1965 Voting Rights Act — are now being eroded. The 2006 reauthorization of the VRA passed unanimously in the Senate. Things sure have changed since then.
In 2013 the Supreme Court struck down federal preclearance requirements in the VRA and some states began passing laws that would have never survived federal preclearance requirements.
Since mid-2020, 19 Republican-controlled States have passed laws adversely affecting voter access. Despite a lack of evidence, Arizona state legislators are still using the lie of massive election fraud in 2020 to push some restrictive voter and election-related bills. Most upsetting to me is that our legislators seem more willing to act based on a lie than to consider how their laws will advance or diminish democracy in our country.
The irony? Laws restricting voter access to ballots and voting locations; and ballot return and voter registration options will adversely affect, not just urban voters, but those in rural areas; particularly the elderly, the disabled, and the poor.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
