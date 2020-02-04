Editor: With regard to the current presidential impeachment trial I have heard some people say that they “feel sorry for President Trump” and are “mad at the Democrats for not helping him.” Donald Trump is a lot of things but he is not a victim. He is just a person with human failings and defects of character that have been getting people in trouble forever. As was the case with Bill Clinton in 1998, it is President’s own behavior that resulted in his impeachment.
His attempts to get help in his reelection efforts by pressuring a foreign leader were characterized by Senator Lamar Alexander as “inappropriate” and included a violation of law according to the Government Accountability Office. While it is tempting to just excuse the president’s behavior or turn it into a partisan political issue, doing so obscures this truth. Inappropriate, illegal or both, the president’s actions were not OK and his impeachment was justified. I question the integrity of anyone who would argue that lying about a sex act is an impeachable offense but president Trump’s actions with respect to Ukraine are not. Senators Mitch McConnell and Graham Lindsey, and Ken Starr have already shown themselves to be that hypocritical. It will be interesting to see which other senators will do the same.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havsau City
