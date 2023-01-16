Editor: First, Jan. 17, 2023, is officially Martin Luther King Day in Arizona and across the nation. The nightly news out of Phoenix has reported on various community service activities commemorating the holiday. What a great way to pay tribute to a man who, in addition to a civil rights leader, was a pastor living a life of service. My respect for Martin Luther King goes beyond his important work leading to the passage of major pieces of legislation protecting Americans’ civil rights.
When he was assassinated, I was in junior high school. I remember the way the announcement over the school PA system made me feel. Sad that a religious leader, a man of peace, died so violently. A man who did not just preach nonviolence, but who had the courage to actively use it to change an entrenched, unjust, and inequitable system. His belief in the power of peace to change the world resonates with me. The work he, and others did is truly a shining example of what can be achieved in a peaceful way in our country.
Second, the ongoing drought gripping the west and overuse of Colorado River water and Arizona groundwater reservoirs is seriously impacting Arizona. It is apparent there is not going to be enough water for all existing users, let alone future ones. Changes are coming, and there are bound to be water winners and losers. Understanding the issues and being informed on proposed local, regional and nationwide solutions is pretty important. So, kudos to the News-Herald’s informative articles on these. I really appreciate the newspapers’ consistent reporting on different facets of the situation. Together, perhaps we can find the most equitable and achievable solutions for this vexing problem.
Editor: First, Jan. 17, 2023, is officially Martin Luther King Day in Arizona and across the nation. The nightly news out of Phoenix has reported on various community service activities commemorating the holiday. What a great way to pay tribute to a man who, in addition to a civil rights leader, was a pastor living a life of service. My respect for Martin Luther King goes beyond his important work leading to the passage of major pieces of legislation protecting Americans’ civil rights. When he was assassinated, I was in junior high school. I remember the way the announcement over the school PA system made me feel. Sad that a religious leader, a man of peace, died so violently. A man who did not just preach nonviolence, but who had the courage to actively use it to change an entrenched, unjust, and inequitable system. His belief in the power of peace to change the world resonates with me. The work he, and others did is truly a shining example of what can be achieved in a peaceful way in our country. Second, the ongoing drought gripping the west and overuse of Colorado River water and Arizona groundwater reservoirs is seriously impacting Arizona. It is apparent there is not going to be enough water for all existing users, let alone future ones. Changes are coming, and there are bound to be water winners and losers. Understanding the issues and being informed on proposed local, regional and nationwide solutions is pretty important. So, kudos to the News-Herald’s informative articles on these. I really appreciate the newspapers’ consistent reporting on different facets of the situation. Together, perhaps we can find the most equitable and achievable solutions for this vexing problem.Carolyn BlackmoreLake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.