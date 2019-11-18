Editor: The Pinal County community of Queen Creek wants to buy Colorado River water rights held by GSC farms in La Paz County for transfer to the Central Arizona Project. Kudos to La Paz and Mohave County officials plans to fight this.
The state requires an assured 100-year water supply for new developments in some areas. Many places in Pinal County and other parts of Arizona do not have access to enough ground or surface water to show this. To help them out at least one state legislator is advocating loosening those state requirements. Communities, like Queen Creek are looking elsewhere for water - like at the Colorado River.
Both of these are bad ideas. The original water entitlements from the Colorado River were based on imprecise measurements and non-representative data. Actual flow levels indicate they are not sustainable in the long term. Under a new agreement reapportioning Lake Mead water, Arizona’s portion from 2020 through 2026 will be 7% less. If the current, persistent drought conditions continue, more extreme water conservation measures will be implemented.
Much of the groundwater in Arizona is thousands of years old and not recharging at a rate close to that needed to support the continuing growth Arizona has been experiencing. To assume the Colorado River can fill this deficiency without limit is unrealistic.
The whole approach seems like a house of cards built to support the illusion that Arizona population and industry can continue to grow at an unchecked rate with no consequences. Let your legislators know you expect them to protect Arizona’s water and let the Arizona Department of Water Resources know you oppose this latest water transfer attempt: https://new.azwater.gov/public-notice/proposed-transfer-gsc-farm
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
