Editor: In the Sept. 16 edition of Today’s News-Herald, the leading front page news article and a letter to the editor that day made reference to Black Lives Matter (BLM). For some reason, this organization is controversial to some people.
As within any large movement, those associated with it will hold differing views, political affiliations and agendas. This is true with BLM; one of the national organization’s founding members has spoken of being a Marxist. But BLM is not an organization with members walking in lock step. Since its inception in 2013 it has morphed into a loose knit social movement with broad public support. By one estimate 15 -26 million Americans have participated in the demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd and others.
People have rightly condemned the violence and destruction caused by some people in different cities during ongoing protests against government-perpetrated violence against Black Americans. As we know, bad news leads, so the violent and destructive protests are what we hear the most about. It is important to remember that most demonstrations have been peaceful. For the majority of those who protest – including those who organized and participated in the BLM march in Havasu a while back - violence and destruction were not the goals.
What is driving public support for BLM? I am sure there are many reasons. A quote I read recently about BLM describes it best for me; “it’s about change, it’s about justice, but it is not just about justice….And it’s about black lives and black bodies, but it is not just about black people. It’s about all people. Right? Because injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere.”
BLM is not about Marxism. It is not a conspiracy to overthrow the United States government. It is not (as falsely claimed) a mechanism for funding the Democratic Party. Those who try to dismiss BLM and its supporters in these ways are dismissing the voices of a large number of Americans, who like me still cling to and support the American ideal of justice for all.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
