Editor: Good schools are key components for building strong economies and thriving communities. Since 2008 most funding for K-12 education in Arizona has come from local sources (like property taxes), even though public education is a state responsibility mandated by the Arizona State Constitution.
Students in poorer school districts suffer more when the State underfunds education, which Arizona has been doing for years. The housing crash recession hurt State school funding, as did State tax cuts in 2008 and 2011.
The facts do not support the idea that Prop 208 will hurt Arizona small businesses.
Most small business owners — like most Arizonans — do not earn anywhere near the taxable income levels ($250,000 single filer/$500,000 married filer) triggering the Invest in Education Act surcharge.
Invest in Ed will not drive high-income earners out of the state. Arizona’s tax burden is already less than that of many other states.
If Invest in Ed passes, our high-income earners will still be paying an effective tax rate lower than they would in 25 other states. The increase in taxes for the minority of affected Arizona taxpayers will not be as burdensome as opponents are making it out to be. The benefits on the other hand are tangible.
By most measures: student graduation rates; class sizes; teacher to student ratios; per-student funding; counselor-to-student ratios; teacher retention; and personnel pay, Arizona schools are failing badly. Prop 208 will provide a source of permanent funding for hiring, training and retaining qualified teachers and support personnel in our public schools and reverse the failures caused by the persistent State underfunding of the past 12 years.
My decision; vote Yes on Prop 208.
Carolyn Blackmore
Lake Havasu City
