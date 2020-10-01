During the covid-19 pandemic, a distressing downturn has occurred — cancer screenings dramatically decreased across the country. Early detection of cancer can improve the chances of survival. By delaying screening, patients are also delaying treatment and putting their health at risk.
Not surprisingly, with the disruption in routine cancer screenings, new cancer diagnoses have also decreased. Research published in an American Medical Association online journal showed that the average weekly number of new diagnoses of six common cancers fell by more than 45% from March to mid-April compared with the previous two months.
While research suggests that screening rates for some cancers may be on the rebound, the hesitancy to undergo cancer screening is extremely concerning from a public health perspective. Many localized cancers are curable with surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy or a combination of these. But patients need to know they need treatment.
According to the director of the National Cancer Institute, we may see as many as 10,000 additional deaths from breast and colorectal cancer alone over the next decade because people failed to get screened and therefore treated for it during the pandemic. Cancer mortality rates have been falling in recent years. Covid-19 could reverse this trend.
When the pandemic first hit the U.S. early this year, patients were asked to stay home and postpone routine medical care. However, most hospitals have resumed routine business and have procedures in place to protect patient safety, including making face coverings mandatory and stationing health care personnel at entrances to screen for symptoms of covid-19.
With such precautions in place, people should feel more comfortable adhering to their recommended cancer-screening schedules. While it is completely understandable that some people may be worried about returning to a health care setting, postponing preventive health measures may be far more dangerous.
The coronavirus is not going away any time soon — and neither is cancer.
Caryn Lerman is director of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of Keck Medicine of USC. She also is the associate dean for cancer programs at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.