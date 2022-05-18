Editor: I have never written an opinion to the local newspaper. After reading the scathing article about voting Republican in our paper, I felt compelled to reply.
If you believe that the United States is basically a racist country, that all statues of our founding fathers should be dismantled and that our children should be taught to hate our country...Vote Democratic.
If it is acceptable for men to compete in sports against your daughters and granddaughters because they “identify” as a woman and a mother is just a Birthing person...Vote Democratic. If all police are corrupt racists and you think it is appropriate to vilify and defund the police departments and a social worker can respond to your 911 call just fine...Vote Democratic.
If you are not worried that your 401/pension fund is losing huge amounts of money and that the cost of groceries and gasoline has increased astronomically since the beginning of this year...Vote Democratic.
If you think that the huge increase in crime in our cities, such as Chicago and Portland can be solved by more gun regulation and ending the second amendment and BLM held peaceful protests last summer...Vote Democratic.
If you believe it is a right to be able to terrorize a supreme court justice and their family and abortion is also a constitutional right...Vote Democratic.
Lastly, if you choose not to stand for the National Anthem and respect our flag and country, which our brave men and women of the military have given their lives to uphold our freedom...Vote Democratic. I pray that with the upcoming elections, we return our country to one nation under God with liberty and justice for all.
Cathy Speer
Lake Havasu City
