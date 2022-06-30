Hollywood came to Havasu on Thursday. Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stopped for lunch at The Chair early Thursday afternoon.
There were few details about why they were in the area, but restaurant employees said they were passing through Lake Havasu City and wanted to check out the English Village area and eat somewhere with a view. And in Havasu, it doesn’t get better than a view of the historic London Bridge and Bridgewater Channel.
The power couple, known for their appearances in television’s “That 70s Show” and a long list of film roles, were happy to pose for photo with restaurant staff. The image was posted to The Chair’s Facebook page as soon as they left the premises, and the social media post already had hundreds of reactions.
* * *
Did you miss the candidates forum on Wednesday? Those who were there got to hear from all six candidates for Lake Havasu City Council, five of the six candidates for the Arizona House of Representatives, and three of the four candidates for Arizona’s 9th Congressional District. They answered questions posed by readers and read aloud by Editor Brandon Bowers and Radio Central personality Paul Lavoie. Some of the topics included water policy, property taxes and abortion. It was a great opportunity to hear from a lot of candidates in a single place on a variety of issues.
Mayor Cal Sheehy and State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, who are both unopposed on the ballots, also gave presentations highlighting the successes of their past terms and offering a glimpse of their intentions for the new ones.
If you missed the forum, don’t worry — You can still watch or listen to it online. The folks at Havasu Online TV presented a live video stream of the event, and it’s available at HavasuNews.com or on the Today’s News-Herald’s Facebook page. Additionally, you can find an audio stream of the event at KNTRTalk.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.