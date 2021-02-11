Editor: In recent days and weeks several news channels have reported that many people, mostly conservatives, are being blocked for using their Twitter accounts and their Facebook accounts. Parler, a conservative leaning platform, had their internet access disconnected, effectively silencing up to a million users. Major publishing houses have recently refused to publish works by conservative authors, including a US Senator. What’s next, book burnings?
Doug Schoenwald
Lake Havasu City
Ahh, poor little conservative/fascists are being picked on (not) because they can't post their hate-filled trash. Since it is obvious Republicans don't have the guts to do the right thing when it comes to the twice-impeached fool who spurred on more than a thousand idiots to attack our seat of government killing and wounding scores of people, the best thing was to shut down the fools lies and BS. I salute all of these entities that are taking action against dangerous people - no matter their political leaning.
