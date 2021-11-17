Editor: First, I want to say that I am 100% behind vaccinations, my choice. With this being said, I am 100% against federal mandates for vaccinations, especially since the mandate is only affecting working persons, with some exceptions. If you are an employee of the US postal service, you may be exempt. If you are a member of the Teamsters, you may be exempt.
Some essential workers, may be exempt. Illegal aliens totally exempt. If you are unemployed, you are exempt. This then makes a large amount of our current population unaffected by the mandate. How is this making our world safer? All the mandate is doing is removing the rights of those employed.
If the vaccine were 100% effective, I could see where a mandate would be in the best interest of all citizens. The scare tactics of those in power are driving us to allow our right to privacy (HIPA) as well as our right of choice away.
If this continues, you are going to see branding of citizens that are not vaccinated. They have already passed laws in California that prevents unvaccinated citizens access to restaurants. They are having owners of those businesses become enforcement officers.
What next, are they going to demand that all of your health issues become public information. Reminds me of how the Nazis came into power in Germany so many years ago, it starts small and grows, because the citizens allow rights to be taken away based solely on fear.
I am begging you to think this through and contact your representatives to let them know that you are not willing to give up your rights.
Chandra West
Lake Havasu City
"Nazis came into power in Germany...because the citizens allow rights to be taken away based solely on fear."
I think you could use a refresher on Germany's fascist past.
Here's a link to an easy to watch video from Rick Steves, an American travel writer, called Germany's Fascist Story, from season 11 of his travel show series. Learning from Germany's fascist story, we can recognize that hateful ideology as well as the tricks of wannabe dictators in our own age.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aLWWqUUm2uk
-RobertsonO
