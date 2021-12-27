Editor: Today when you either read the paper or listen to the news, all that you hear is Trump is being blamed for who knows what. People, he has not been in office since January 2020.
The reason they are doing this is to prevent Trump from winning another four years. Well, it happened when Biden got elected as our president. Since Biden has been in office he has ruined the economy, gas prices are high etc.
I do not know how much more we can take of his lying and putting this great country down. The sad part is they were desperate and did not want Mr, Trump for another four years. That is really sad. Here we had a president who got our economy back up and people working again.
Now we have jobs that are plentiful and people are not applying for any of them. The reason being given is that the government is giving them money.
Are they that ignorant and believe that will last? Wake up people, once they have enough takers that will stop. If that happens, then they have won and now the USA will be socialist country.
Think of your children, their children and how it will affect them. Do you realize where this money is coming from?
They have been borrowing money that we do not have. Right now our dollar has an average inflation rate of 6.81% in the last 12 months.
The border is another problem. Biden said the American people must be vaccinated, which I definitely agree with, but not a word was said to illegal immigrants. I wonder why? He wants them to vote Democrat.
Non-citizens may not vote in federal elections such as the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, and presidential elections. They are trying to get rid of the 1st and 2nd Amendments, and am sure more. This will never happen.
We need to keep our faith as with God everything is possible.
Charlene Travelstead
Kingman
