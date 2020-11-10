Editor: Well the Democrats finally (they think) ousted President Trump. How low can low be? They have been trying since day one to get rid of President Trump.
First off they tried to impeach him before he was inaugurated. That did not work and after he was inaugurated the Democrats had all votes recounted and found out there was no fraud at all. After all these accusations did not work, the last thing was stopping him from serving a second term. They think they won, but did they? I do not think so as there was fraud in the six key states.
President Trump is not conceding and taking this to the Supreme Court. The win for Biden/Harris is not official. When they announced they got the Electoral College votes of 290 everyone (Democrats) were jumping for joy. Before all is said and done they will find out the figures for the Electoral College votes are incorrect. For instance, Pennsylvania (one of the key states) Trump was ahead Tuesday evening.
It is sad that the liberals have to cheat to get ahead. Before the elections, Pelosi was saying they needed to oust President Trump so he cannot be re-elected. President Trump, in the last four years, has done so much for the American people.
The promises he made were kept. They blamed him for everything, including the pandemic. The economy was doing great, and yes, it hurt us during the pandemic; however he got it back up again. What really scares me is that if Biden stays in (which I hope and pray he does not) he will undo everything that he has done. In the last rally that President Trump did, he said that he is not a politician. He works for the American people and loves America.
The Democrats want to socialize America. They have been trying for years.
Please say prayers everyday that this does not happen and President Trump gets re-elected four more years. May God Bless the United States of America.
Charlene Travelstead
Lake Havasu City
