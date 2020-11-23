Editor: I cannot believe what is happening to one man, President Donald Trump. The hate they have for him is unreal. I have to say they have tried everything in the books to get rid of President Trump and I guess they have found this last resort. Rig the election so he does not get in. I cannot believe this is happening in the United States of America. I guess that I am a Pollyanna and am hoping and praying (mostly praying) that the tables will turn in President Trump’s favor. I often wonder how they sleep at night. Oh, I forgot, you have to have a clear conscience for that and that definitely leaves them out.
For the last four years President Trump has gotten the economy back up, jobs were up, made the military stronger, did great trade deals ect.ect ect. Then we had the covid-19 happen this year and of course everything went haywire.
That did not stop the President as he was getting the economy going again and jobs were also up again.
The left could not control President Trump and at one of his rallies he said no other president should be treated this way. No truer words were spoken. Also no other President drew a crowd like he did, He always had 40,000 or more people at his rallies. The night of the election, President Trump was up in all the key states and then in the morning he was down alot, in fact lost most of it. Now how can that be and also it showed that Joe Biden had 130,000 votes? Really, that is not possible.
Well, people, if Joe Biden gets elected for our next president, hang on — it will be a ride that you will never forget and believe me it is not a positive one.
Charlene Travelstead
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
I used to wonder how anyone could support the likes of a Hitler or any other dictator. And now I have to face up to the fact that millions and millions of my fellow citizens were so easily taken in by the world's greatest con-man who damned near destroyed our nation. And now that he's done they still support him and even SEND HIM MONEY! What is matter with you people?
As to the election it itself - A top committee made up of officials from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and its election partners disproved Typhoid Donnie’s claims of widespread voter fraud and irregularities, calling the election "the most secure in American history."
Typhoid Donnie has refused to concede to President Elect Joe Biden and is pursuing lawsuits in a number of states with baseless claims of voter fraud – each case so far has been thrown out of court to much laughter. The public statement from the Typhoid Donnie’s own Department of Homeland Security proves he is a liar (surprise) and is sure to infuriate him (good).
“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised," according to members of the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee. Voting systems were made secure through pre-election testing, state certification of voting equipment and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s certification of equipment. The joint statement acknowledged “opportunities for misinformation” and urged voters to seek out election officials as “trusted voices.”
It comes down to this:
Americans picked the boy who stuttered over the bully.
tRUMP's hate has destroyed, now we have to fix America and the republican party.
Charlene, we voted him out because of his hate of everything that made America great.
Get over it snowflake.
