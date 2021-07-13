Editor: I am thoroughly disgusted to see what is happening to our great country, the United States of America. I know the Democrats despise President Trump. Pelosi said before the 2020 election she does not care who the next president is whether it be Democrat or Republican.
She definitely did not want Trump to win and saw to it that it would never happen. The hate they have for Trump is so sad but it really is not so much hate as they fear him. President Biden is a failure and should not be in charge of the USA. He is making a laughing stock out of our country. The sad part is that the democrats like Pelosi, Schumer etc are doing this so they can take our country down. In fact, Biden has done so many stimulus checks that the purpose of this is to bankrupt our country. They want the government to take control and dole out so much to each person. I myself, really believe that the American people would not let them take control. Biden and Harris have never shown the border to the American people as they do not want them to see what is actually happening. During his speeches before the election, Biden told them all to come to America and they would pay them. Sure why not as it certainly is not his money. We the American people are paying them with our money. He promised them social security (this is the money that we all worked for) and they are getting this free and clear. I was watching a speech he was delivering the other night and could not finish watching this as he was incoherent and forgot half of what he was supposed to say. This is the leader of our country, at least that is what the liberals want us to believe. I very seldom watch Fox news except for Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity as they tell it as it is. I cannot believe what they are teaching our children. What next?
Elections are coming up — this ought to be interesting. Showing ID is not required according to the liberals. Really, well here are some places ID is required - airport, DMV, banks, getting a job. passports, etc. Elections should be no exception. Whoever set this up should be prosecuted to the fullest extent.
Charlene Travelstead
Lake Havasu City
(5) comments
The TRUTH = HURTS!! and this Clown has Just Begun.
Biden is a failure and should not be in charge of the USA. He is making a laughing stock out of our country. 100% !
yup - [thumbdown][spam][offtopic][ban][censored][thumbdown]
We should have never closed down the mental health hospitals in America!
char - [thumbdown][censored][ban][spam][thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.