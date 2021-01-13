Editor: It has been recently suggested that older residents be vaccinated for covid-19 while visitors be withheld in this paper. This policy strikes me as illogical, shortsighted, and self defeating. The virus makes no distinction. There are residents as well as visitors who will refuse the vaccination. The science tells us that 70 to 80 percent of the population need to be vaccinated to stop the spread. So the best policy is to give it to anyone and everyone who will accept it. A Havasu homeowner and non-resident.
Charles Durrett
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
