Editor: There seems to be a continual flow of rhetoric from the same contributor, far too often accusing certain ethnic names of being communist, all the while sporting a name most likely of German descent.
Could this possibly indicate a past or current affiliation with the Nazi party? Just wondering.
Charles Koopman
Lake Havasu City
