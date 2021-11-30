Editor: I’ve been to three county fairs and the Vidalia Sweet Onion Festival and I ain’t never seen the likes of this! FoxNews.Com reports that four Arizona State University student groups want Kyle Rittenhouse removed from the school as a murderer.
These muttonheads must need remedial thinking classes, as they somehow are unable to understand that he shot three convicted felons who attacked him.
One is a five time child molester who attacked him, another beat him with a skateboard, and the third aimed a pistol at him.
I call on my Senator Sonny Borrelli and the Arizona Legislature to defund useless university programs and put my tax dollars to use providing education to folks young and old for jobs we need done! We don’t need liberal art burger flippers and non-science psychobabblers!
We need mechanics and tech folks, carpenters and electricians, water workers and teachers, nurses and heavy equipment operators!
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
