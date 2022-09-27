Editor: I’m not going to play your silly “woke” game. It’s Mom and Dad. If you have two moms or two dads, I can deal, and so should you. I won’t play your pronoun nonsense.
I have a few treasured friends among the “Zoomies” — USAF veterans. The idiocy overtaking the Chair Force Academy is beyond the pale. Those who come from screwed up families should suck it up — and do better, not lay in their mommy’s basement (or Academy) whining.
Military service is a great way to grow up. It isn’t supposed to be easy! It is meant to be extremely difficult, where everyone learns to work together to overcome what you thought were your limits. It begins in boot camp or whatever each service calls it. When one person screws up, everyone pays, and learns a valuable lesson. If you are in danger, you — and all your crew — face it together. In Submarines — my gig — the prime directive is to keep the ocean outside the people tank. Marines, Army, and Coasties have their own version, which means facing your fears and surviving if you can.
My brother-from-another-mother is looking from wherever Sailors go at his amazing grandson who is not the child who went to boot camp. His mom and family were shocked at the metamorphosis in a few short months. Before them is a man. I wish this for everyone! Be kind, but always be ready for what comes at you.
