Editor: I’m not going to play your silly “woke” game. It’s Mom and Dad. If you have two moms or two dads, I can deal, and so should you. I won’t play your pronoun nonsense.

I have a few treasured friends among the “Zoomies” — USAF veterans. The idiocy overtaking the Chair Force Academy is beyond the pale. Those who come from screwed up families should suck it up — and do better, not lay in their mommy’s basement (or Academy) whining.

