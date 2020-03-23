Editor: Let’s talk about this Wuhan Chinese virus. There is some reason for concern, especially if you’re like me — old.
But I wonder... what is the “new normal”? Everybody stays home and binge watches TV or plays computer games, or does that other thing? Is a new baby boom coming?
With zero planning and no testing, over-educated administrators have decided classes will be on-line. Hint: The network bandwidth won’t handle it, their server infrastructure won’t handle it, even if it’s in the Cloud. Oops.
The economy has tanked, and folks are told to stay home, even in places with no deaths and only a few “presumptive positives”. Is that rational? Somber tones make luxury car payments and scores awards. Ok, I’m not a fan of news readers who look nice and can read a teleprompter, but have no useful skills. Commercial sports is done for the year. Dang, more millionaires are out of work. You can be sure Owners are whining to every city and state that tax payers should bail them out, too. Just say NO!
Lawyer-lobbyists are begging our law-makers in every Capitol. Expect to hear that they’re “Too Big To Fail” - AGAIN. Hogwash! I think the consumer should get their tax money back. Do you know that airlines are spending billions of dollars on fuel to fly empty aircraft all over the world to protect their landing rights? Insane, right?!
How long until the pendulum swings back? How long until the huge number of younger folks realize that for most of the population this thing is no big deal. OK, old folks, without treatment, are gonna be really sick and some are gonna die. Should everyone’s life stop? I don’t think so. How about you?
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Question: "The economy has tanked, and folks are told to stay home, even in places with no deaths and only a few “presumptive positives”. Is that rational?" Answer: Yes, yes it is Charles. Your flawed way of looking at this says nothing about the dedicated health workers that'll have to come from behind to try and fix things if these practices weren't in place. If it's dying you seek I have several suggestions. Speaking for the majority of us "older folks", we'd prefer to stay upright!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.