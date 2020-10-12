Editor: I believe the debate was an incredibly enlightening 90 minutes! My goddess bride repeatedly told my president to “just shut up!” I guess he couldn’t hear her.
I hope you didn’t miss the important part. We learned how both presidential candidates “really feel.” Yeah, it was raw. It was who these guys really are. I don’t have much use for greasy haired fools in $5,000 suits making nice for the cameras. I’m voting for a commander in chief capable of defending this nation from all enemies, foreign and domestic. I don’t want someone who draws a line and backs off when it’s crossed, or bows, or makes phony deals.
My president is a New Yorker used to going nose-to nose and toe-to-toe with construction folks and mobsters. He’s that guy, and he’s raw and a jerk. Thanks, Mr. President!
A couple of times I got to see Joe Biden, the rough and tumble kid from Scranton, the hard-eyed guy I need who won’t back down at first shove. He’s tough, I think. And, though he got off track a couple of times, I didn’t see a demented old codger. Well done, Joe!
The feckless Wallace was waaaay over his head. Ask a question, dummy! We don’t need a minute-long preamble because you cannot formulate a question. Trump and Biden incessantly interrupted one another, and Mrs. Wallace’s boy Chris bobbed his Adam’s apple.
Our only enemy in this world now is China, which threatens our allies like Republic of China, and Philippines, but is also a huge trading partner that owns much of our national debt. This is a difficult sea to navigate. I think Joe Biden is too cozy with China, but Trump runs off at the mouth. Who you gonna vote for?
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
