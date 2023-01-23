Editor: U.S. drug policy makes me grumpy! We’ve spent billions on the failed DEA. Lawyers made billions from drug companies over the phony opioid “epidemic”. Now our counties and states are blowing the proceeds fighting the easily preventable fentanyl “epidemic”!
Anyone with an IQ larger than their hat size can solve that problem, pronto! Most fentanyl coming over the Mexican border can be stopped in short order. First by closing the Mexican border Tuesday through Thursday every week until Mexican government takes serious action!
Most fentanyl comes from China. China can – and will – stop that, if we take action! It would take a US leader with stones – not the stoner VP, or the doddering fools leading us now!
“Dear President Xi Jinping: Stop the export of illegal fentanyl from reaching the US and our allies! In order to help you, the United States shall close all ports to ships with cargo from PRC on June 1, 2023 for 90 days.
Additionally, all traffic to PRC offices in the US will be stopped between the hours of 6AM and 8PM beginning May 1, 2023. Since US airports are crowded during the day, air traffic to and from the PRC, will follow the same rules.
Starting March 1, 2023, US residents who have lost family members to the scourge of drugs are encouraged to both rally at Chinese business and government offices, and boycott Chinese goods and stores vending them. In order to ensure order, five billion dollars is authorized for food and beverages to be supplied to demonstrators by ex- law enforcement and honorably discharged US Military Veterans who, after vetting, will receive one week of refresher training. Thank you for your immediate action!”
