Editor: U.S. drug policy makes me grumpy! We’ve spent billions on the failed DEA. Lawyers made billions from drug companies over the phony opioid “epidemic”. Now our counties and states are blowing the proceeds fighting the easily preventable fentanyl “epidemic”!

Anyone with an IQ larger than their hat size can solve that problem, pronto! Most fentanyl coming over the Mexican border can be stopped in short order. First by closing the Mexican border Tuesday through Thursday every week until Mexican government takes serious action!

