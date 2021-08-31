Editor: I’m not sure if the newspaper putting Nancy Campbell’s complaint on the front page above the fold on Sunday is an attempt to bilge her from the City Council, but it truly must be a slow news day. My bride of 40 years — who was born in mid-World War II — said she’d never vote for Campbell based only on today’s article.
I suspect Campbell has no family who served in the military, where we have many comrades in arms. We’re talkin’ arms — not as in holding hands — but as carrying arms which we are trained to use to protect American citizens. As an old guy, I was ready to carry a hot war to our enemies during the Cold War.
I will hazard a guess that most Creative Comrades missed the Cold War and are laughing at the silly complaining about the name. PED Director James Gray kindly used the word disingenuous rather that stupid to describe this complaining. I just looked up F106, of which I had not heard — pretty cool! We need more innovation if we are to grow this city! Well done, PED and CC!
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.