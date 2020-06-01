Editor: It is time for the city to cut spending, rather than raise taxes. There is no reason to double the city property tax!
We don’t need a city commercial lease tax. We need to stop wasting money on foolish stuff — like bike lanes, which are rarely used. Perhaps we need a new City Council, mayor and city manager.
We must hold bidders and contractors to their bids! Look at the projects that are years late and over budget!
A bid is a contractual obligation, and the city just paying overages must stop! Some of the road repairs are shoddy. City inspectors, do your jobs!
How does Republic get away with taking ever fewer recycled items? Their GM said in order to get the no bid contract, that most stuff would be recycled, to save landfill space.
The city attorney needs to hold these folks’ feet to the fire!
Put a halt to hiring from out of town when we have qualified folks locally! There was no reason to hire somebody for the water department who is only here for the money. There was no reason to hire a fire chief, when we have qualified fire fighters here in LHC, who don’t need months to get up to speed.
Let’s find out what it cost us to acquire these — and others. What does it cost us when our employees see there is no career path in LHC, so they leave? What did the search cost? What did we promise for a golden parachute? What did it cost us to move them?
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.