Editor: I am more than disappointed with my governor. I suspect he needs to be recalled for listening to stupid staff. Bankrupting thousands of businesses on a whim is unconscionable! His declaration that restaurants with orange tablecloths must close while those with — oh, wait, it's a liquor license class, my bad — can stay open is idiotic. Forcing Havasu Fitness out of business after 26 years, rather than having sensible requirements is equally stupid. I used to work out there , as did several friends who owe their lives to the ability to stay healthy and active. I hope we calculate the indirect deaths and lay them at the feet of Governor Ducey! He choses to ignore the courts who called him out! Same for water parks — unless attached to hotel$$$. I respect folks who work hard, but I prefer those who work smart. I hope his next job is a Deputy Assistant Ambassador at Department of State, and posted to Mombasa, Kenya. He'll love it as much as I did.
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
Ah come on! Give the guy a chance. After all he's just following the dictates of trump and he did give us the utter useless McSally - AFTER we said NO at the ballot box!
