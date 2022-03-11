Editor: I am an Independent who mostly votes for Republican candidates, but that could change. State Senator Borelli, whom I admire, usually does smart things, especially for us veterans.
But the Republican suit to kill my ability to vote absentee is wrong headed, I believe. I voted absentee while in the Navy, and in nearly every election since.
I’m no longer interested in standing in a line for an hour to vote, so I want to encourage Republicans to work for my freedoms and drop their suit which will cost them thousands of votes at this critical time. Get a clue!!
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
[100 words]
(1) comment
Yes Charles, we’ve been using this form of voting for years and now that an election didn’t go as the state republicans wanted they are hell bent on taking away this option that they created in the first place. It’s disgusting how far the far-right will go for the former president.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.