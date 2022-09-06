Editor: To the idiots demonstrating about the drag queen show: Look, it’s really, really simple. Hopefully simple enough for you: Do NOT TAKE your kids to the show! If you don’t like what’s on the boob tube, turn it off or change the bloody channel. I’m not a big fan of the alphabet soup crowd (LGBTQRSTUV), but they have their rights, too. If it bothers me, I look away, change the channel, whatever.
Get a grip! Control and educate your kids, and keep them away from the real hazards — like drugs and failing grades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.