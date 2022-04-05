Editor: Ding! Ding! What a brilliant idea — decriminalize pot at the federal level! I’ve been hoping for this since the 70s! I think it’s a sneaky way Democrats may save some seats in the November beat-down, er, mid-term elections.
Have you seen Sen. Kelly’s ads — “it’s not a D or R blah-blah, it’s an Arizona blah-blah." I cannot imagine voting for Chuck Schumer’s new pet, but I’m sure a lot of folks will, as he pretends to become a moderate! Remember career military officers follow orders. While the rest of us veterans are the tip of the spear, as it were, lots of senior officers are the tip of the cocktail glass.
President Biden is keeping his pets in the Joint Chiefs and Pentagon, as he leaves Ukrainians to be murdered by Mad Vlad Putin. Joe said some nice stuff, but his cowardice gives Putin all he wants. The folks who hide under the bed may well vote Biden a second term! I suspect Biden's sissies made a deal with Putin before the first tank rolled into Ukraine. Prove me wrong!
