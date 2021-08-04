Editor: Businesses, like the company from which I retired, solved the pension silliness decades ago, and Lake Havasu City/Mohave County should do the same: Get rid of defined benefit pensions. You have to do it for new hires – not to folks already on a pension plan unless they opt in – or take a white shirt promotion. Everyone should be offered a plan to which they contribute, and the employer matches up to a certain value. Everyone should be a member, unless they opt out. Simple. We The People have no business funding the voracious maw of government employee retirement. I’ll kick in some, but the employee needs to be actively involved. To retire “nicely” you need no less than a half a million in your retirement. Some would say $2 million.
Get involved and save for YOUR retirement. I would add a little something that counters the disability scam. Lots of employees, who already have side hustles, go out on disability from something that pains them – but – funny thing – does not prevent them from the side business. Every year at a random and undisclosed date, somebody surveils the “disabled”. A drone following their vehicle could work. A required review of their income is easy software. Cops, Firemen and politicians – I love you for your service, but I should not pay sales tax for something for which you should be saving. And there should be NO way an employee can lose their retirement!
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.