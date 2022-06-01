Editor: John Wensing’s letter in Tuesday’s paper confused me. He has more firearms than he probably should, and I understand. I have a whole drawer of hammers, each for a different purpose. I look at guns as tools. I’d really like to see his “single shot 30.30 pistol with a scope zeroed in”. A 30.30 pistol would be tough on his very manly hands and forearms, so I’m not going to arm wrestle him. But I’d love to see his creation. I see no reason he should not collect “stuff”, including guns, wrenches, hammers, plates, dolls, or most any other thing that suits his fancy. I am surrounded by electronic and computer stuff, but I took VP Biden’s advice and got a shotgun for home defense. Buckshot are about 30 caliber.
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
