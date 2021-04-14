Editor: I have always been a fan of personal choice. I believe that the government that governs least governs best. I’m starting to think a skosh differently.
I now believe that everyone should be an organ donor by default. You may opt out, however those who opt out may not receive an organ. Pretty straight-forward.
I believe this allows those with religious objections to organ donation to play their silly game, as their religion probably doesn’t allow them to receive a transplant either. Unless the religion is totally insane, which is not as unlikely as one may suppose. Further, organs shall not be harvested from unwilling folks who are likely to wander off, so brain dead or dead only. Volunteers may be accepted provided it’s not for profit. Brain dead does not always include those who voted differently from me.
There must be an appeal process, but only the harvestee may appeal, not ambulance chasers or whining family with no skin in the game. If the appeal is rejected, the transplant team may recover legal fees from the appellant.
Stay tuned for my views on electric bikes and scooter licensing. If you’re riding ‘em on our streets you must be a licensed driver, and fines for traffic law violations will be steep.
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
Excellent idea, Charles. Makes perfect sense and allows the ignorant to opt out.
And YES on scooter and bike licensing.
