Editor: I’m an Independent, but very often vote Republican because I am fiscally conservative. I vehemently support a strong military, and police to protect those who cannot protect themselves. As a submarine vet, I hope I never have to call the cops. But, just like the Navy and Army, I want them ready.”
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"...but very often vote Republican..." because I am not terribly bright.
There, fixed it.
