Editor: California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger humorously coined the term “girly man,” an apt description of Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters. I’ll bet dollars to donuts, megabucks of Democrat money went into his primary victory.
He’s a nice guy and daddy, but has almost no chance of beating Chuck Schumer’s boy, incumbent Mark Kelly, who should not be our Senator either.
Kelly’s ad shows old (white) Social Security/Medicare folks who actually paid into Social Security and Medicare. Problem is, about 10 percent of recipients went out on disability vs. retraining for something they can do. In many cases it’s a scam.
The system — and Mark Kelly — is screwed up, and Blake Masters is right to look for solutions.
I believe Republican attacks on abortion will cost seats in both the Senate and House of Representatives. Mitch McConnell almost said as much the other day.
I applaud the Supreme Court kicking Roe v. Wade to the curb. Put simply, government has no business in our bedrooms or our personal lives. I am against spiking babies, but ultimately the decision is between the parents and their gods.
This is another bone-headed move that will result in snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. To paraphrase the Captain in Cool Hand Luke, “Some folks, you just can’t reach.” I’ll bet Kelly’s campaign has dozens of clips of Masters running off at the mouth. I will be surprised if he garners a third of the votes. As an independent, I won’t vote for Kelly. Not impossible I’ll vote for the girly man. Dang.
