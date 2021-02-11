Editor: Nothing is difficult about giving an injection. Hundreds of thousands of diabetics and others shoot themselves, often daily or more often. I’ll bet we could train an entire senior class of High School students in four hours to scan driver’s licenses, and give a shot, with some others doing the administrivia and logistics. Up front ask about allergies, and have an exit lane for the very rare allergic reactions.
Two eight hour shifts of two crews (30 minutes on /30 minutes off) and ten lanes near a huge parking lot. At six minutes each, 10 lanes gives 100 shots per hour. I’d want to do 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. = 1,600 per day. Don’t think school kids can do it? Let’s take a bunch of the “unemployed” and gave ‘em 100 days of work. That’s 160,000 - two doses for waaaaaaay more than live here. Think beyond what the doctor and nurse unions say. Almost anyone can give a shot with a short class.
We don’t need President Biden’sfederal help — we need to just do something!
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
