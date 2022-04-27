Editor: Today I had coffee with the man who will probably be my candidate for US Congress — Adam Morgan. As a Navy Submarine Veteran, I “like the cut of his jib”. I hope you enjoy his sign in my yard!
I am an independent. I have suggested here that everyone register to vote — as an independent, not as an R or D. Politicians count on their base to be re-elected and I don’t want anyone counting on my vote! As an Independent I can request the R or D primary ballot. For this mid-term I will vote the Republican ballot, because there are no D’s I care to vote for this time. Adam graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point, which is a magnificent feat — not an easy school. He then became an Army Ranger and served half a dozen years. One of my Ranger pals says he forgives Adam’s Academy days because becoming — and being — a Ranger is really something. Adam lives in Kingman. On purpose. He is a cyber-security professional, which we need badly in Congress. Knowing who is blowing smoke is an important skill in protecting our critical infrastructure. If you believe as some friends do, that words will deter Mad Vlad Putin, I suggest that President Theodore Roosevelt had it right, ”Speak softly and carry a big stick”.
My days of voting for a dentist are past. The world I live in needs bold leadership, and I think Adam Morgan can bring that to the Arizona Congressional delegation. Please give him serious consideration. Western Arizona needs a hard working advocate for our water, border security, and international affairs. Meet him, question him, and make up your own mind at morgan4az.com.
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.