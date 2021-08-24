Editor: I attended the Patriot event at the Aquatic Center on Saturday afternoon. We independents and Democrats were welcomed! Organizer Candie Carbone did a fantastic job! And a big shout out to Today’s News-Herald reporter Jeremiah Martinez for his excellent article!
I am fiscally conservative and socially liberal, and am a submarine veteran. My guess is there were about 500 attendees — some old geezers like me, but about half were women, and couple dozen kids. Easily a third were veterans, male and female. Half in attendance were under 50 years old!
The event ran over five hours, with the last couple of speakers getting only a few minutes. I suggest an emcee who will keep time — say 10 minutes to speak and about the same for questions. A nurse in a funny hat is running for governor and wasted nearly an hour of my time. This emcee even tried to pick a fight with my sheriff.
I like Kelli Ward — I like her mantra, “kick butts, not kiss butts!” Great job, Kelli! My opinion: Sen. Mark Kelly is not right for Arizona and needs to go. Our senior Senator Sinema is a great moderate, and I pray she’ll be around a while as a thorn in Chuckie Schumer’s side.
John Gillette is running for Arizona House. He is a former soldier and cop, and I hope he gets elected. I loved what three Mohave County supervisors told us! Our county is in great shape. Sheriff Schuster was the highlight of the day for me. I now know why my cop friends like and admire him.
State Senator Sonny Borelli did not disappoint. I look forward to the report on the election audit coming in a few weeks. Patriots serve our great country. Blobs whine from the sidelines. Get involved!
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
