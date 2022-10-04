Editor: Friend Dennis Miller is a skosh confused. Folks who currently send kids to Charter and religious schools are already “rich”, and want the best education for their children. Thanks to a new law, “us less rich folks” can use our own tax money to educate, perhaps avoiding woke nonsense, teachers’ unions, and education to the lowest common denominator.

Notice at election time nobody even whispers “term limits” in Congress? The idea of preventing Members of Congress and family from using the stock market is – whoosh – gone until the next Congress! Done right, we must prevent everyone in the Executive and Legislative branches, which would be unconstitutional!

