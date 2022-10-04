Editor: Friend Dennis Miller is a skosh confused. Folks who currently send kids to Charter and religious schools are already “rich”, and want the best education for their children. Thanks to a new law, “us less rich folks” can use our own tax money to educate, perhaps avoiding woke nonsense, teachers’ unions, and education to the lowest common denominator.
Notice at election time nobody even whispers “term limits” in Congress? The idea of preventing Members of Congress and family from using the stock market is – whoosh – gone until the next Congress! Done right, we must prevent everyone in the Executive and Legislative branches, which would be unconstitutional!
I believe Democrat money funded attack ads on Jim Lamon, forcing the weak-chinned one to become the easily-beaten Republican candidate. Cha-ching. It is not yet too late for the rest of you to register as Independent! Don’t let those parties count on your vote!! Make them earn it!
I abhor both Senator Kelly, whom I see as Chuck Schumer’s stooge, and Masters, who might do well starting as a city council member, not as my US Senator!
Kelly is going to whip Masters like a red-headed step child! First, Kelly is the incumbent; second, he’s polling ten or more points over Masters. And for good reason! While some of the attack ads are silly, some are arrows to the heart of Blake’s wrongness for Arizona. This guy has never served his country, but runs his mouth about those of us who have. For junior US Senator, I’m voting for Marc Victor, who is polling at 2%! Imagine the gnashing of teeth if this guy gets almost 20% of the votes! D’s and R’s will work together ONLY to protect their monopoly from third parties, which terrify them!
