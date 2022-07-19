Editor: I hate negative campaign ads. So the ridiculous attack ads on Jim Lamon, Kari Lake, and others fire me up. Only an idiot would believe the Chinese would have Jim Lamon’s wee business build multi-billion dollar nuke plants! Same for attacks on Lake, who was a nice news-reader, but our governor?

Candidates need to focus on what they will do! Adam Morgan, Jim Lamon and Karrin Taylor Robsin understand that, and they have my vote!

