Editor: I hate negative campaign ads. So the ridiculous attack ads on Jim Lamon, Kari Lake, and others fire me up. Only an idiot would believe the Chinese would have Jim Lamon’s wee business build multi-billion dollar nuke plants! Same for attacks on Lake, who was a nice news-reader, but our governor?
Candidates need to focus on what they will do! Adam Morgan, Jim Lamon and Karrin Taylor Robsin understand that, and they have my vote!
I’m through with dentist Paul Gosar as my US Representative. He has been thrown off all House committees! I’ve spent time with Adam Morgan — a veteran and a real cyber dude, whose skill and attitude we sorely need in Congress!
I’ve talked with Morgan Braden and David Diaz whom I support for City Council. Both are clear eyed, plain spoken gentlemen with plans to control spending and promote our citizens.
In my view, President Trump does a crummy job of picking people — for his cabinet and the people to endorse for office. Really, the weak-chinned Blake Masters? Kari Lake? Is there any thought going on at Trump’s house?
For the record, I believe neither Biden nor Trump is fit to be President in 2024. Most important is their mental agility. Both of you: Stop saying stupid stuff! Stop doing stupid stuff!
We must find younger candidates, preferably folks in their 50s says my wife, with a lot of miles on ‘em! Sorry, no lifetime government employees like Mark Kelly, and probably Mick McGuire. Contrary to the above, State Sen. Sonny Borrelli has my vote. While not submariners, Marines aren’t just your average veterans! Every Marine I know is always faithful!
No matter what, vote in the Arizona Primary on Aug. 2! Then you have a right to complain.
