Editor: In my view the impeachment goat rodeo was an embarrassing waste of time, with Congress fiddling while the country burns.
I’m pretty certain Pelosi has architected the loss of the House in two years. I know it was partially to take heat off the President who is ruling by fiat rather than running things through Congress. Thankfully this farcical play is over.
The larger problem is all chief executives ruling by fiat rather than using the legislative process. Each state has struggles with executive orders issued with no regard to their Constitutions.
Arizona Governor Ducey is catching grief from right and left for wrong-headed use of emergency powers, because our Legislature takes months off. The governors of New York and California are others making idiotic moves and then lying about them.
I’m sending some bucks to get Newsom recalled. Maybe Cuomo, too.
The US Congress, in addition to wasting millions and months on impeachments, hasn’t properly done their jobs in years. In fact, the Congress only works for us about 100 days a year, with long periods of adjournment, vacation, and hanging out in their home districts. Most of their time is spent trying to get reelected. Term limts!
Now, if Congress actually goes to work, we’ll see whether Democrats sit on their hands again and waste the opportunity they have been given. I’ll be writing my Senators and my President regarding issues that are important to me. There are some things I can rely on Democrats to do that won’t happen when Republicans are driving the boat.
Time to get cracking! Let all of your leaders know what you want. Loudly! Make them hear you!
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
