Editor: I am beginning to doubt my prediction that Republicans will take several seats in the US Senate and a bunch in the US House this year. Here in Arizona, they seem to be working pretty hard to ensure Sen. Mark Kelly stays in office.
The more they try to deny my ability to vote, and the more they try to keep mothers from killing their babies, the deeper the hole they dig. Do not screw with my voting rights! I have voted absentee since I was 21 and serving on submarines. Now I’m in my 75th year and I won’t stand in a line for an hour or even a half-hour to vote. If Sonny Borrelli and others don’t stand loud and tall, I won’t be voting for Jim Lamon to send Sen. Kelly to retirement. And I’ll bet I’m not alone!
R’s need to slap attorney Alexander Kolodin hard or they will lose their tenuous leadership in this state! I’m against abortion, and I do not want to fund them. But if a mother wants to kill her unborn child, it’s between her and her creator, not a bunch of slimy bureaucrats. Leave it to the US Supreme Court! You guys are screwing up and could give Slow Joe Biden a win! Look at the big picture, please.
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
