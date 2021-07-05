Editor: Let me see if I understand this. It is illegal to set off most fireworks around the state and the city. Right? But it is ok to buy them. Walmart has a huge display.
So folks buy them just to look at the pretty wrappers??? Sure, our desert is not in too much danger of burning unless you remember one Fourth of July when the Island caught fire due to a controlled fireworks display. I love fireworks but is it worth the risk?
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
Hate to admit it, but I thought it was karmic justice when the house in Mesa went up because of fireworks.
You just can not resist Posting some Evil Perverted and Never Ending Negative Statement.
Tho Only Good Thing is Hate eventually does Kill The Hater, from Within.
You truly are a Pathetic,Good For Nothing/Nobody Waste.
[thumbup]
