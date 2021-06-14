Editor: Our lake and Colorado River are out of control, and no official wants to make a move. The mayor and City Council see only dollar signs, and ignore the deaths and health hazards. Thanks to endless tax cuts, the Sheriff has nobody to keep folks safe on the river and lake.
Nearly every week some idiot on a toy boat runs into another boat and either gets life flighted or killed. Parents of PWC riders should be liable, and criminal charges should be filed — including manslaughter if someone dies. If your negligence kills your kid, or if they hurt someone else, we are coming for you!
Nobody should operate a motorized vehicle — including an electric bike or board — without proper instruction, training, and — yep — licensing.
Everyone must obey the same traffic laws. There are rules for boats, just as there are laws for the streets and footpaths. Endanger the rest of us, pay a stiff fine. With marijuana dealers getting out, there is room in our hoosegows!
Many days you cannot breathe along or on the lake, even near the laughable “no-wake” zone. We need to take the lead in controlling boat-caused pollution as fools with more money than good sense blow a normal person’s paycheck, racing from Havasu to Parker or Bullhead. While my Ford eco-boost gets terrible gas mileage, boats are lucky to get a gallon per mile, and there are no limits on pollutants which permeate the air and the water.
If our current legislators won’t do their jobs, we need new representatives in Arizona and Washington, not to mention our city and county!
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
