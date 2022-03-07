Editor: Bully for Rich Macke and Joey Postigilione once again!
The March 6th issue targeted my US Representative, Paul Gosar, who takes some heat for his actions - or those of his staff.
We might wonder at his judgment. Is Paul a loose cannon or does he not control his staff?
I didn’t have a problem with his cartoon trashing AOC, whom I’ll characterize as an idiot. It gave me a grin.
Nick Fuentes is 23 years old and I suspect will grow a brain at some point. The fact that Gosar works with young people makes me proud. These “kids” are the future, and marginalizing them is wrong-headed!
So the Publisher’s Desk gave us one side of the story.
Thanks Rich! But did you need to use your inches to quote the Declaration of Independence? Next time read it once.
And then — ta-dah! We get Joey P’s great article on Republican candidate Randy Kutz who is running against Paul Gosar! Kutz seems to be a city feller from Chicago and PHX, so I doubt he has an understanding of rural America or western Arizona.
I look forward to learning more about Randy Kutz. Wow, he was Chief of Staff of a US Congressman from Arizona!
I love the fact that he is a Veteran and wants to protect our borders.
I hope Kutz will visit us here in Lake Havasu City to convince us to vote for him! His resume is online. Check him out.
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
