Editor: The letter by Maggie Kraft of Tempe would have been humorous were it not so pitiful. Bill Gates made his billions by running others out of business, not by being a tech — and certainly not scientific genius. So he looks nice in his pink sweater, but don’t take his word for much — he’s just trying to take your money.
The truth is that most of the airborne carbon comes from Asia. Whilst folks breathlessly intone that we must cut our carbon footprint, the fact is that even if the USA cut our carbon footprint to zilch, doing so would massively increase carbon emissions and other pollution in the Asian hemisphere. We don’t produce the “stuff” that makes solar panels and all of the other things we need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.
Over time we must cut our fossil fuel use — only morons burn a finite resource with abandon. Thus, I agree we need to massively invest in next generation nuclear and solar plants for electricity, heating, and even hydrogen. But don’t think that will reduce the world wide carbon footprint. While the airy-fairy Paris Accord would require US to reduce our footprint, it places zero restrictions on the world’s most massive fire breathing carbon dragons like China, India and countries near them.
Remember the bad old days of LA’s polluted air, with a million cases of respiratory disease? Visit the Asian carbon belt, and try to breathe! Yep, they can continue to burn fossil fuels to keep up with our voracious demand for products good and bad, while their entire populations are ravaged by lung cancer, asthma and COPD, etc.
Brilliant, Maggie! You and President Biden deserve each other. You can bet huckster Gates is betting on more billions in his pocket.
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
