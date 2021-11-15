Editor: Sometimes I couldn’t be prouder of my elected representatives! Top of the heap is my senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema.
I enjoy the attack ads against Sinema because she and Senator Manchin from West Virginia have the liberals on the ropes! Well done, Senators! Take the high-ground and don’t weaken. I see great things in your future!
I always cheer on Arizona State Senator Sonny Borelli, and agree with his rant to defund universities. Put the money where we need it — job training!
News reader Kari Lake is starting to look better, even with former President Trump’s backing.
And now my US Representative, Paul Gosar gob-smacked someone with a cartoon! Pshaw how dangerous! Ar, Ar, Ar! How I wish I could find my sword!
Nancy Peloser is rattling her pool noodle! Democrats must cringe every time she runs off at the mouth! The slap they took in yeast coast elections is, I suspect, a harbinger of their retreat into the dustbin next year.
My horrorscope shows three Senate seats crossing the aisle, along with at least 10 House seats. Good Grief, Brandon! Holy Hyper-inflation, Batboy!
I warned when Kelly became Arizona’s junior Senator that he is used to following orders and will be owned by Sen. Chuck Schumer. Sure enough, he is led around, voting as he is told.
I worked with some amazing military officers. I admired the leaders they became as they grew in wisdom and rank. Sen. Kelly is a “push-button” captain who lacks the leadership skill I need as my US Senator.
Now we have a laughing-stock four star admiral whose “push-button” was from zero service to top of the heap. Kelly is in great company with Adm. Levine, who probably has more leadership experience. We must be rid of him.
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
