Editor: Don’t be thought a fool! The letter from NJ Rose in Thursday’s paper made me smile. The dozen online comments thoroughly roasted his or her “thinking.” Regarding Mr. Rittenhouse, no laws were broken. His dad, with whom he sometimes lives, resides in that town, and his mom lives 20 minutes away in Illinois. The assertion of child neglect is absurd.
Recall that Wisconsin is mostly populated by left-wingnuts, which is why they allow rioters to run amuck. As an online commenter stated, a few minutes of research would have saved Rose from “removing all doubt”.
Charles Kotan
Lake Haasu City
[95 words]
