Editor: Wow! Something special about folks named Morgan, I think!
Morgan Braden knocked on my door seeking my vote for City Council! What a clear-eyed gent, with interest in our city, beyond the rubber-stampers in the current Council. While we need commerce and tourism, we must care for our city, beyond the ability of the Chamber of Commerce members! Morgan Braden gets my vote on Aug. 2 because his views are like mine and because he listened to my view that the City wastes vast financial resources on hiring from outside LHC!
We have qualified resources here, which we don’t have to train — or retrain, in the case of the feckless city manager. Executive search and hiring /moving are hugely expensive. There was zero need to hire him, the current fire chief, or some super in the water department. The list is long, and the really good folks we have just leave LHC! Hire from within where possible, and use the megabucks saved to pay our amazing employees! Funny we have only pennies to pay the folks who do the work, but plenty for supposed Managers!
Keep in mind on Aug. 2 Mohave County’s own Adam Morgan for Congress. The dentist, Paul Gosar has to go! He should have stayed with his previous district. The other candidates are Phoenix folks with zero knowledge of Western Arizona. None will give us the time of day after the election!
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.