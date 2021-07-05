Editor: I truly did appreciate Pride Month. Blessings to all of my friends and colleagues who are Alphabet Soupers! Everyone deserves equality and the ability to live and love safely and legally!
Two of my shipmates are transgender, probably a number of them are gay, and I’m happy for them that don’t rub my face in it. For the record, I don’t want biologic men playing in girls’ sports - until the change is complete, fully functional and verified by independent medical doctors. I’ve read of a survey saying that 25% of millennials describe their gender as “fluid”, which gives me great joy, and I don’t doubt it! Smith’s grocery survey, which we take to get gas points, has fluid as a gender! My bride and I found we both select fluid! Fluid and the other idiotic nonsense are synonyms for “None of your flippin’ business!”
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
